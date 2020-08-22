Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: High tides of 4.67 metres expected today
A worker (L) walks as high waves crash at the sea front during rain showers in Mumbai.

Mumbai: High tides of 4.67 metres expected today

1 min read . 10:23 AM IST ANI

  • High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today
  • Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places

MUMBAI : High tides of 4.67 metres is expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm on Saturday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided rainfall data for Mumbai and suburban areas.

"AWS/ARG rainfall data (in mm) for Mumbai city and suburban (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): Bandra-70; Bhayander-82; Dahisar-103; Mira Road-78; Santacruz-59 and Thane-82. Rainfall (in mm) from IMD observatories: Santacruz-65 and Colaba-27," the weather department tweeted.

