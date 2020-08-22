Mumbai: High tides of 4.67 metres expected today

Mumbai: High tides of 4.67 metres expected today1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today
- Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places
MUMBAI : High tides of 4.67 metres is expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm on Saturday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided rainfall data for Mumbai and suburban areas.
"AWS/ARG rainfall data (in mm) for Mumbai city and suburban (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): Bandra-70; Bhayander-82; Dahisar-103; Mira Road-78; Santacruz-59 and Thane-82. Rainfall (in mm) from IMD observatories: Santacruz-65 and Colaba-27," the weather department tweeted.
