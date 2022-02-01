Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', and another person was arrested by the Dharavi Police on Tuesday for allegedly instigating students.

The actions against the 41-year-old YouTuber came after it emerged that he had asked students to assemble in the Dharavi area of Mumbai near Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad's residence on Monday to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second accused arrested has been identified as 25-year-old Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan.

A case was registered against the two accused at Dharavi police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including for unlawful assembly, rioting, abetting an offence, and negligent/malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (in view of the Covid-19 pandemic).

They have also been booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, the official said.

The actions were the result of a video uploaded on social media platforms where he could be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to Covid-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

He had said that the professors are also holding meetings via online mode, so why the risk is being taken with children's health by taking offline exams.

"I would like to request you (government) to cancel the offline exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of the Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice...," Bhau said in the video.

Following this, a large number of students had gathered outside the minister's home on Monday, following which police responded with baton charge to stop them.

