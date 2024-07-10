Sewri Court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent the BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, to police custody till July 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa died after BMW driven by Mihir rammed into the scooter she was travelling with her husband in Worli area.

Police arrested Mihir on Tuesday using his location after his friend switched on the accused phone for 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To evade arrest, Mihir Shah had reportedly also shaved his beard while on the run.

Meanwhile, the deceased husband Pradeep slammed Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, saying they come to meet the public only to beg for votes and then they forget.

Whereas, daughter said that her mother was in a lot of pain after the accident and sought death penalty for accused Mihir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how things unfolded Woman killed On July 7, a 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa was killed after BMW hit the scooter she was travelling with her husband. The incident took place around 5.30 am at Worli. Her husband Pradeep survived with injuries. Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged by the BMW for 100 meters before being flunged. The speeding car ran over her again while reversing after Mihir swapped the seat with his driver.

Driver arrested Rajesh Shah's driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the luxury car with Mihir, was arrested on the same day. Court has extended his police custody until July 11. Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing while reversing the car.

Father arrested and granted bail Following the incident, police also arrested Rajesh Shah. However, he was released on bail. Police stated that Mihir politician father actively ensured his son's escape and had plans to tow away the BMW car after the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mihir Shah's arrest Mihir Shah, who was absconding for two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, was arrested from Virar on Tuesday.

Mother-sister quizzed Along with 10 other people, the Mumbai also brought Mihir's mother and sister for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district.

Bar sealed, portion demolished Maharashtra Excise Department sealed a bar in Juhu area which the accused had visited with his friends to party before the accident. The civic body also demolished the unauthorised portion of the bar on July 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition questions delay in arrest The Opposition parties questioned the alleged delay in the arrest of Mihir.

"Efforts are being made by the government to save the accused. This is not an ordinary case of hit-and-run; it is a similar case to what happened in Pune," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Father suspended from Shiv sena Rajesh Shah, a politician from the adjoining Palghar district, was sacked as Shiv Sena's deputy leader. A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party’s deputy leader. Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Shinde says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the opposition just blames as they do not have anything else do to apart from blaming. “I have given instructions that whoever the culprit in the hit-and-run case is will not be spared. Strict action will be taken."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!