Amruta Nakhwa demanded the death penalty for Mihir Shah, the accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case. Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, was arrested by the Mumbai Police after being on the run for two days.

Mumbai hit-and-run case: Amruta Nakhwa, daughter of victim Kaveri Nakhwa, on Tuesday sought the death penalty for Mihir Shah, the accused, who was arrested a few hours ago by the Mumbai Police. Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding for two days. Kaveri Nakhwa's husband, who was injured in the incident, also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Ajit Pawar for allegedly shielding Rajesh and Mihir Shah.

"My mother should get justice. I want him (Mihir Shah) to get the death penalty. She (the victim) was in a lot of pain; I saw her with my own eyes in the hospital," Amruta Nakhwa told the news agency ANI.

Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday, July 9, by the Mumbai Police, two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Kaveri Makhwa's husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, who was riding the two-wheeler that was hit by Mihir Shah's BMW car, questioned the delay in arresting the Shiv Sena leader's son.

“If he wasn't alcoholic, if he hadn't taken drugs, then why did he go into hiding?...why was he absconding for 3 days?" Nakhwa asked.

Pradeep Nakhwa also claimed that Mihir Shah had abandoned the BMW car after it killed Kaveri Nakhwa. Pradeep also said that Mihir Shah broke the number plate before running away.

“There won't be any traces of alcohol in his body and he will have 20 lawyers with him. We are poor, who will give justice to us? Today he went to jail, day after tomorrow he will be produced in court and he will get bail. The case will go on and on and everything will cool down," Pradeep Nakhwa said.

"These party leaders will do nothing, this is the son of their leader only. Did Fadnavis or Shinde come to our house, to know what happened? Did Ajit Pawar come?" Pradeep Nakhwa grieved.

Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury BMW car driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, July 7, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle, according to police.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh also flagged that the police will not find alcohol in Mihir Shah's blood after two days. "Everyone knows that, two days ago, he was sitting in a bar and consuming alcohol. He paid the ₹18,000 bill and left the place. And after that, he ran over that woman with his car. He has been arrested today. Now, if they take his blood for a test, then it will be negative. This would benefit him in the court," Deshmukh said.

