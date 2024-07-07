Mumbai hit-and-run: ‘Police will not shield anyone’, says CM Shinde amid alleged involvement of Sena leader’s son

  • A 45-year-old woman died after she was hit by a BMW car driven by Shiv Sena leader's son in Worli area of Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated7 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.(HT_PRINT)

Amid uproar over a hit-and-run case in Mumbai involving Shiv Sena leader's son, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that those guilty will not be spared.

A 45-year-old woman died in the incident on Sunday morning after she was hit by a BMW car allegedly driven by a son of Shiv Sena leader from Palghar in Maharashtra.

“The Mumbai hit-and-run case is very unfortunate. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them,” said Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Mumbai hit-and-run: Woman dies, 3rd incident in Maharashtra in 2 months

The Chief Minister added that they treat everyone equally. "Whatever happens will be legal...."

"The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law," reported PTI quoting CM when asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son.

Shinde said that he has spoken to the police department to take strict action. “The police will not shield anyone,” CM added.

Also Read | Mumbai news: Train services suspended between Kasara and Titwala stations

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Koliwada in Worli, who was returning home along with her husband, succumbed to injuries after BMW hit their two wheeler on the arterial Annie Besant road in Worli. She was reportedly dragged for around 100 meters on the car's bonnet before being flung.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and met with senior police officers investigating into the case.

Also Read | Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Ambani wedding leaves netizens furious

“I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime,” said Thackeray.

He added that MLC Sunil Shinde and he also met Mr Nakhwa, the husband of the victim, and promised him of doing everything to bring the accused to justice.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai hit-and-run: ‘Police will not shield anyone’, says CM Shinde amid alleged involvement of Sena leader’s son

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue