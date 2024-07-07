Amid uproar over a hit-and-run case in Mumbai involving Shiv Sena leader's son, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that those guilty will not be spared. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 45-year-old woman died in the incident on Sunday morning after she was hit by a BMW car allegedly driven by a son of Shiv Sena leader from Palghar in Maharashtra.

"The Mumbai hit-and-run case is very unfortunate. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them," said Eknath Shinde.

The Chief Minister added that they treat everyone equally. "Whatever happens will be legal...."

"The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law," reported PTI quoting CM when asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son.

Shinde said that he has spoken to the police department to take strict action. "The police will not shield anyone," CM added.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Koliwada in Worli, who was returning home along with her husband, succumbed to injuries after BMW hit their two wheeler on the arterial Annie Besant road in Worli. She was reportedly dragged for around 100 meters on the car's bonnet before being flung.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and met with senior police officers investigating into the case.

"I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime," said Thackeray.

He added that MLC Sunil Shinde and he also met Mr Nakhwa, the husband of the victim, and promised him of doing everything to bring the accused to justice.

