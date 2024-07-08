Mumbai hit-and-run: Shiv Sena leader asked driver to ’switch seats’ with son, Worli police informs court | 10 updates

Mumbai hit-and-run: Rajesh Shah, the father the accused in the hit-and-run case, had made several calls to his son Mihir Shah after the accident.

Updated8 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Mumbai hit-and-run case: A damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case, parked on the premises of Worli police station, in Mumbai. A woman was killed after the car rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband.
Mumbai hit-and-run case: A damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case, parked on the premises of Worli police station, in Mumbai. A woman was killed after the car rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband. (PTI)

Mumbai hit-and-run: After the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah went absconding following a crash between the BMW car he was driving and a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, the Mumbai police have formed six teams to nab Mihir Shah.

Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been sent to judicial custody, while the boy's driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat was sent to 1-day Police custody by Sewree court.

Here are 10 latest updates from the Mumbai hit-and-run case:

  • Worli Police said that the Shiv Sena leader from Palghar, Rajesh Shah, the father the accused in the hit-and-run case, had made several calls to his son after the accident.
  • Sewree court has sent Rajesh Shah to judicial custody. Another accused, Rajendra Singh Bidawat has been sent to 1-day Police custody.
  • A CCTV footage of Mihir leaving pub with his four friends in a Mercedes car before the accident has surfaced online.

  • According to Mumbai police, Mihir change the car later at night and was driving a BWM at the time of the accident. His driver was with him in the passenger seat.
  • Accoriding to NDTV report citing Worli Police, Rajesh told driver to switch seats with his son.
  • A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, the official said. "As there is a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, police have issued an LOC against him."

  • Police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.
  • The police have also recovered the bar bill of 18,000 and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.
  • The accused have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

  • Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter in Worli on Sunday, killing a 45-year-old woman.
  • On July 7, Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and another his driver Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police.
  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his "alarm" at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents" in the state and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the "guilty will not be spared."

  • "I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Shinde said in a post on his social media platform X today.

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai hit-and-run: Shiv Sena leader asked driver to ’switch seats’ with son, Worli police informs court | 10 updates

