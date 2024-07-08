Mumbai hit-and-run: Shiv Sena leader asked driver to ’switch seats’ with son, Worli police informs court | 10 updates

Mumbai hit-and-run: After the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah went absconding following a crash between the BMW car he was driving and a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, the Mumbai police have formed six teams to nab Mihir Shah.
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been sent to judicial custody, while the boy's driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat was sent to 1-day Police custody by Sewree court.
CCTV Footage Shows Sena Leader's Son In Mercedes Before BMW Crash— Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 8, 2024
The cops said Mihir Shah changed the car later and was driving the BMW while his driver was in the passenger seat. pic.twitter.com/usBJIeY0cj