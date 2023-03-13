Mumbai hits country's highest March temp twice at 39.4 degree Celsius: IMD

Mumbai hits country's highest March temp twice at 39.4 degree Celsius: IMD1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Mumbai experienced the highest maximum temperature in India for the second time this month, reaching 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD attributed the increased temperature to the absence or delay of sea breeze. The Santacruz observatory and Colaba observatory recorded temperatures of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The IMD had issued a heat wave warning for Sunday and Monday.
"This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius," said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.
He said the temperature recorded in the coastal Konkan region, which encompasses Mumbai, was 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal on March 12.
This was also observed between March 5-7 when the temperature was 5-7 degrees above normal, Jenamani added.
"Normally, Konkan witnesses low temperatures during this time because of the sea breeze at around 11.30 am to 1 pm. However, in the last seven-ten days the sea breeze is absent or delayed because of the dominant easterly winds which have resulted in high temperatures," he said, adding that the temperature should reach highest between Rajasthan and Gujarat but it is controlled due to thunderstorm cloud and favourable wind.
