Mumbai hoarding collapse: 100 notices, penalties issued against billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde, says report
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde, main suspect in Mumbai billboard tragedy, has over 100 notices and penalties for violations. A six-member SIT has been formed to probe the incident.
Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused for causing the death of 17 people after an illegal billboard installed by his company beside a petrol pump in Mumbai collapsed on May 13, has a number of notices and penalties issued against him, reported NDTV.