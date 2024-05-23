Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused for causing the death of 17 people after an illegal billboard installed by his company beside a petrol pump in Mumbai collapsed on May 13, has a number of notices and penalties issued against him, reported NDTV.

A recent report suggests that more than 100 notices and penalties have been issued against the Mumbai businessman. Bhavesh Bhinde's company illegally installed a 14,400 sq ft hoarding in Ghatkopar that fell on the fateful day due to an unexpected bout of heavy rain and strong winds, causing injuries to as many as 74 people.

According to the latest development in the case, the notices and penalties issued against the prime accused relate to violating the rules for erection of billboards, NDTV quoted police officials as saying.

This suggests that the foreseeable disaster could have been prevented if prompt action was taken on time. This incident has alerted authorities in various cities across India, including Mumbai, Noida and Chennai to crackdown other outsized and illegal hoardings.

The absconding director of the advertising firm that had installed the billboard was arrested from Udaipur in Rajasthan after being on the run for 72 hours. He is currently in police remand till May 26.

Police officials informed that after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident Bhavesh Bhinde travelled from Mumbai to Thane, Ahmedabad and finally to Udaipur to escape arrest by disguising his identity.

Notably, the Mumbai businessman faces 23 prior charges that include cheque fraud and illegal felling of trees. On May 22, the Mumbai Crime Branch formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the hoarding collapse incident.

The official statement read, "Mumbai Crime Branch forms an SIT to probe into the incident. The SIT will now investigate the matter. The SIT comprises 6 officers. The SIT has checked the residence of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and seized important documents from there. He has a total of 7 bank accounts in different banks," reported ANI.

