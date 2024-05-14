Mumbai hoarding collapse: From Mini Mathur to Soni Razdan-- celebrities pull up BMC over tragedy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured strict action against the company behind ‘illegal’ hoarding, which collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai
The death toll in the Mumbai hoarding collapse climbed to 14 on Monday evening, and as many as 70 people were injured in the accident that occurred in the Ghatkopar area of the commercial capital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured strict action against the company behind "illegal" hoarding, which collapsed on a Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump after intense dust storms and rains in Mumbai.