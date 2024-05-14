The death toll in the Mumbai hoarding collapse climbed to 14 on Monday evening, and as many as 70 people were injured in the accident that occurred in the Ghatkopar area of the commercial capital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured strict action against the company behind "illegal" hoarding, which collapsed on a Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump after intense dust storms and rains in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The administration conducted an over 20-hour rescue operation and pulled out around 89 people from under the collapsed hoarding. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where 14 were declared dead, while 31 were discharged after treatment. The other injured people are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The tragedy evoked reactions from various influential people and celebrities, such as Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, actor Vijay Verma, Soni Razdan, and Mini Mathur, who expressed their shock at the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"14 dead. Om Shanti 60 injured From a billboard collapse. Unacceptable. And we're a city trying to transform itself into a modern metropolis. CM @mieknathshinde has ordered a probe into all hoardings. Stringent rules must follow," Anand Mahindra said in a post on X.

"Life in our country has zero value. Whose hoarding is it? Who allowed it to stand there for years? The blame game this week will lead to no answers, and the corrupt nexus that allowed the open flouting of rules will never be taken apart. Disgusting," actor Mini Mathur said in an Instagram story.

"But why do they only discover this illegal hoarding AFTER it's killed people? Isn't the @my_bmc therefore liable for prosecution in this case then? For not doing their due diligence before such a disaster takes place?" Soni Razdan said while resharing the video of the hoarding collapse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Vijay Verma also shared the tragedy video on his Instagram story and wrote "Oh no."

BMC to take action against illegal hoardings in Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sprang into action after the Mumbai hoarding collapse and started removing all illegal hoardings from the city. The civic body also asked the company behind the Ghatkopar hoarding to remove all their other billboards installed in Mumbai.

"We are starting that today...A case has been registered in this case...This hoarding did not have any permission...A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding should be visible...We have registered a case against this too," BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

