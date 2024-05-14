Mumbai hoarding collapse: Rescue operation 'challenging'; Ego Media owner booked for 'culpable homicide' — 10 points
Mumbai hoarding collapse: The search and rescue operation continued after 20 hours since a huge billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, civic officials said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said a case of culpable homicide was registered in connection with the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. As many as 14 people died, and over 70 people were injured after a giant "illegal" hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar amid dust storms and rain on Monday.