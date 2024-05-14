Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said a case of culpable homicide was registered in connection with the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. As many as 14 people died, and over 70 people were injured after a giant "illegal" hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar amid dust storms and rain on Monday.

Here's all you need to know about the hoarding collapse incident:

1. A 120 x 120-foot billboard collapsed on a Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar around 4 pm on Monday. The death toll in the accident remains at 14 as of Tuesday. As many as 89 people were pulled out from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead and 75 others injured. A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital and 31 were discharged after treatment, news agency ANI reported.

2. The search and rescue operation continued after over 20 hours since the huge billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, civic officials said on Tuesday.

"Rescue teams were facing a challenge as they cannot use gasoline-powered cutter equipment and oxyfuel cutter which can result in a blast or fire as there is a petrol pump at the site," an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Shahedi, a senior NDRF officer, told Reuters, “The operation was very challenging due to the weight of the structure and the presence of flammable liquid and gas at the site." Shahedi said the rescue operation was nearly over except for one last sweeping search.

3. Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "has ordered that action will be taken against all illegal hoarding in the city," said BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday.

"We are starting that today...A case has been registered in this case...This hoarding did not have any permission...A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding should be visible...We have registered a case against this too," Gagrani said.

4. CM Shinde ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai. "To prevent such accidents from happening again, instructions have been given to conduct a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and immediately take down dangerous ones," Shinde said in a post on X.

5. The Mumbai Police registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump. The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official told ANI.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde said strict action will be taken against the owner of the hoarding. "A case of culpable homicide has been registered," he said.

6. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that "Bhavesh Bhinde (Ego Media), responsible for this incident, has absconded with his family". He said he had asked the police to declare him a fugitive.

"Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has made more than 2 dozen illegal hoardings... I have demanded Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis to thoroughly inspect and remove all the illegal hoardings that were put up in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in Mumbai...," the BJP leader said.

7. Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “It’s our responsibility to not let such incidents happen. They (people who lost their lives in the incident) might be standing at a petrol pump to save themselves from rain. That hoarding must be illegal because no one can get permission from the municipality to install such a big hoarding."

8. CM Eknath Shinde assured that the government would bear the treatment expenses of the injured and that compensation of ₹5 lakh would be provided to the victims' families. "It is a painful and sad incident, I visited the spot yesterday. The government will bear all the expenses of the people injured in this incident. ₹5 lakh as compensation will be given to the next kin of the victims," Shinde was quoted by ANI as saying.

9. Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the deaths of 14 people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the hoarding collapse incident. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply pained by the tragic incident wherein several people have lost their lives by a hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Several people have been injured, and we pray for their complete and speedy recovery."

10. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, reacted to the hoarding collapse incident, calling it 'unacceptable'. He wrote on X, “14 dead. Om Shanti. 60 injured. From a billboard collapse. Unacceptable. And we’re a city trying to transform itself into a modern metropolis. CM @mieknathshinde has ordered a probe into all hoardings. Stringent rules must follow."

