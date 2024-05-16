Mumbai hoarding collapse: Police intensifies hunt for billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde, last traced to Lonavala
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde was last traced to Lonavala on May 14, and three police teams were dispatched to arrest him. An officer told HT that cops are looking for him in Lonavala, Mumbai, Pune, various airports, and in Gujarat.
Over ten police teams from Mumbai and Gujarat are on the hunt for Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of Ego Media, who owns the over 100-foot hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar, killing 16 people, Hindustan Times reported.