Mumbai: Homebuyers protest demanding immediate possession of houses
- The protesters comprised of homebuyers and their families in stalled residential complexes at Goregaon’s Patra Chawl – Ekta Tripolis and The Luxor (by Sangam Lifespaces)
Homebuyers in Mumbai are holding a protest on Sunday, demanding immediate possession of their houses. The protesters comprised of homebuyers and their families in stalled residential complexes at Goregaon’s Patra Chawl – Ekta Tripolis and The Luxor (by Sangam Lifespaces).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×