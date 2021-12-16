New Delhi: The pandemic made many couples postpone their plans to tie the knot in 2020, but wedding ceremonies were back in 2021 with cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad hosting the highest number of marriage parties this year, a new report has found.

The report, published by WeddingWire India, a wedding discovery service and subsidiary of American media and technology company The Knot Worldwide said Delhi was knocked out of the top three spots this year unlike last year.

Mumbai, on the other hand, registered the highest number of weddings two years in a row and was closely followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Nabarangpur (Odisha), Kolasib (Mizoram), and Thoubal (Manipur) recorded the lowest number of weddings.

As per queries for 2021, the top three preferred wedding venues have been the usual suspects -- banquet halls that accounted for half of all the queries; lawns and farmhouses which were about 14% and marriage gardens that made up for another 14% of the total inquiries.

The report said that couples are extending their weddings into mini-vacations as well and that one in 10 queries enquired about destination weddings.

The company's year-end report said November saw a 27% increase in the number of registered users on its site as compared to November 2020, when weddings were not happening in full swing. The company said that couples preferred Sunday as the best day to get married this year.

Anam Zubair, associate director, marketing for the firm, said the pandemic resulted in couples and families delaying nuptials. However, there is a gradual increase in the number of weddings. Families and couples want to make up for the lost time and celebrate with loved ones.

"We believe that 2022 will definitely be an interesting phase of growth as the industry builds on these newfound insights and delivers on the increasing demand that the second half of 2021 saw," she said.

The data also added that wedding photographers took the top spot when it came to vendors searched for at about 25%. Bridal makeup artists were searched for at 18% of those browsing its site and 16% looked for wedding decorators.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.