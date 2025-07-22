Mumbai housewife loses ₹8 crore in cyber crime, promising stock market profits: Here’s how the fraud unfolded

A 62-year-old housewife from Bandra, Mumbai, was tricked by cyber fraudsters. She lost nearly ₹8 crore.

The scam happened over two months. It began with a WhatsApp message from a stranger. The sender pretended to work with a well-known finance company. The woman was told about high profits from stock market investments.

She was given another number to contact a “senior officer” and a website link. Later, she was added to a WhatsApp group. There, she met another person claiming to work for the company. They all seemed very professional.

Trusting them, she transferred large sums of money to different bank accounts. According to PTI, she sent ₹7.88 crore in total.

However, when she tried to withdraw her money, they demanded 10% more. This made her suspicious. She then realised she had been scammed.

She filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Cyber scams related to lucrative offers of stock market profits are quite common in India. Here are two recent cases:

Also Read | Gmail users may be at risk of being scammed by cybercriminals using Gemini

Bengaluru student loses ₹ 3.7 crore In May, a 19-year-old engineering student from Yelahanka, Bengaluru, lost ₹3.7 crore in a fake online stock market scheme. It started when he saw a Facebook ad in February offering high returns.

He joined a WhatsApp group called ‘Wealth Architects’ run by people posing as experts from ‘Rockefeller Capital’. The group showed fake profits to gain trust.

The student sent small amounts first and got fake returns. Later, he opened a demat account through a fake link and kept investing more. His parents also joined in after seeing profits. He ended up transferring ₹3.7 crore to 11 bank accounts.

Also Read | Investor protection fund swells, but hardly anyone is compensated

Faridabad woman loses ₹ 7.59 crore A woman from Faridabad lost ₹7.59 crore in a fake stock investment scam. She clicked a Facebook ad and joined a WhatsApp group called “ICICI IR Team (57)”, where fake members shared success stories.

Trusting them, she was told to install fake apps like IC ORGAN MAX and Techstars.shop. She followed instructions, sent money to bank accounts shared through these apps, hoping for high returns.