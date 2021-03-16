Despite a recent spurt in coronavirus infections and the threat of a lockdown in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was witnessed at Dadar Market in Mumbai today morning.

The people in the famous market were seen flouting social distancing guidelines and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai added over 1500 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row on Monday, taking its tally to 3,43,947, an official said.

Monday's addition of 1,712 cases was also the third day when the surge was over the 1700-mark, with 1,962 cases being reported on Sunday, he said.

Four deaths took the toll to 11,535, while the recovery count touched 3,17,579 after 1,239 people were discharged on Monday, the official added.

The city now has 13,940 active cases, and BMC data showed that the daily growth rate of cases had increased to 0.39% from 0.17% on February 18, while the case doubling time had come down to 176 from 417 days.

With 15,697 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,84,056.

The city has 31 containment zones and 220 sealed buildings.

Maharashtra has reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 52,909. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,30,547.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) and hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health and essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home.

The state government issued an order directing cinema halls, hotels, restaurants to follow Covid-related rules, and if found violating they will remain closed for a period until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government.

The state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have already been put under restrictions.

With agency inputs

