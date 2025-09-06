Mumbai ‘human bombs’ scare: Noida astrologer reveals why he sent threat during Ganesh Visarjan

Ashwini Kumar Supra, a 50-year-old native of Bihar, was arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai Crime Branch in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The motive behind the bomb threat has now been uncovered.

As per the FIR, Kumar tried to falsely implicate his former friend, Firoz, by sending the threatening message using his identity. The two had reportedly fallen out over a financial disagreement, prompting Kumar to impersonate Firoz and issue the fake threat, HT reported.

“Ashwini spent three months in jail after Firoz registered a case against him in the Phulwari Sharif police station in Bihar's Patna. Angered by the action, he posed as Firoz and sent bomb threats to Mumbai to implicate him,” a police statement said.

He had sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room, warning of bomb blasts during Ganesh Visarjan.

Kumar is currently being taken to Mumbai for further investigation.

The Mumbai police are on alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles, an official said. More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions.

Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," another official said.

Mumbai police registered a case under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4 at Worli police station against an unidentified person.

Further investigation is on.