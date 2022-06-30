Mumbai: IMD issues orange alert for next 24 hours, yellow alert for 2 July

According to official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rains, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warnng of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and the neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.
Further, a yellow alert has been issued for 1 and 2 July, as the weather department has predicted heavy rains at a few places in the city.
The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.
Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday.
According to official data, the island city received 119.09 mm rains, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm of rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm.
Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.
As per a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz reported 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday. Mumbai had received just 11.72% rainfall till June 29, of 2,472 mm average annual rainfall, the report stated.
Amid incessant showers, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas. However, officials said that there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures.
Meanwhile, flooding was witnessed in some parts of the city, prompting the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.
Buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said.
Railway authorities claimed that the suburban trains were running normally.
"It's raining heavily in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Byculla and Kurla sections. Trains are running," Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway tweeted.
Some commuters, however, claimed that the train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.
Some commuters, however, claimed that the train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.