India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that the country's financial capital will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon has again become active in Mumbai after a long gap, bringing heavy rains to the city and neighbouring areas and causing a landslide due to which some people were injured, officials said on Tuesday.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet .

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity.

Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers, they said. Since Monday night, the metropolis, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas received rainfall in the range of 20 mm to 70 mm, a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD's observatory in Santacruz (representative of suburbs) recorded 49 mm rain while the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 29.8 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the MeT department said.

The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places, they said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.