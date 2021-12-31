1 min read.Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 02:23 PM ISTLivemint
The prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, said Mumbai police
Listen to this article
The Mumbai police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from Saturday till 15 January.
DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday.