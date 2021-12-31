OPEN APP
The Mumbai police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from Saturday till 15 January.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday. 

"The city continues to be threatened with Covid-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," read the order.

