Mumbai imposes 12-hour Covid curbs from tomorrow amid Omicron spread. Read here

The prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, said Mumbai police
The Mumbai police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from Saturday till 15 January.
DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday.
"The city continues to be threatened with Covid-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," read the order.
