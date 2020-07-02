MUMBAI : Even as much of the country goes through graded unlocking, Mumbai and its suburbs are seeing renewed restrictions, amid rising coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Mumbai police imposed Section-144 in the city, prohibiting presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, subject to certain conditions. The order will remain in force till 15 July.

“There is a likelihood of spread of the covid-19 virus through gathering of persons in public or private places and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety. There are sufficient reasons for passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life," the order by deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranaya Ashok said.

Mumbai, the biggest contributor to coronavirus infections in the state, reported 1,487 new cases on Wednesday, taking overall case count to 79,145. With 75 new deaths, Mumbai’s total deaths now stand at 4,631. Active cases in Mumbai are at 29,715 and 44,791 patients have recovered.

Mumbai’s satellite cities Thane and Mira-Bhayander too have separately announced lockdowns. While Thane is under lockdown from 7am on 2 July to 12 July, in Mira Bhayander, it will last till 10 July.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will be missing at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, for the first time in 93 years. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the trust which installs the famous Ganpati idol, will organise a health camp instead.

“Yes; we have decided to cancel the celebrations this year. Instead, we will be organising a blood donation and plasma donation camp for the 11 days," said Sudhir Salvi, member of the Lalbaugcha Raja organising committee. Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most-visited Ganesh idols in the city.

