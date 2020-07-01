Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the financial capital, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok today imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city with immediate effect. The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent the virus spread. Section 144 will be implemented in the areas under the control of commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai.

“There is a likelihood of spread of the COVID-19 virus through gathering of persons in public or private places and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety. There are sufficient reasons for passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life," the order said.

All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'containment zone' by the municipal authorities is prohibited/ Only the essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical deliveries are permitted in the containment areas.

All movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Only the essential services will be allowed during this time. Here is a list of essential services

1) Emergency services

2) Government and semi-government agencies and their officials who are on duty

3) Establishes that will be permitted under essential services are

a) Food, vegetable, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores

b) Hospitals, medicines, pharmaceuticals and related establishments, pathology laboratories, medical and nursing colleges

c) Telephone and internet services

d) Electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related

e) Banking, stock exchange, clearing corporations, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions

f) IT and IT enabled services and data centres providing services for critical national and international infrastructure and needed for the above-mentioned essential and emergency services

g) Media

h) Ports

i) Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities

j) E-commerce activities for essential and non-essential items

k) Drinking water supply and maintenance

l) Godowns and warehouses related to all of the above

Movement of the persons for non-essential activities like visiting shops, markets, salons and spas will be permitted within the neigbourhood area only. Long-distance travel for non-essential items are strictly prohibited.

Mumbai is the worst-affected city by coronavirus pandemic in India. The financial capital of India has reported 77,658 coronavirus cases so far. At least, 4,566 people have succumbed to death in the Maximum city. At present, there are 28,924 active COVID-19 patients in the city.





