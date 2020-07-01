Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the financial capital, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok today imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city with immediate effect. The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent the virus spread. Section 144 will be implemented in the areas under the control of commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai.