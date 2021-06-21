India's financial capital Mumbai will continue to remain in 'level 3' of the Covid-induced restrictions till 27 June even though the city's coronavirus positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have come down and it is eligible to be upgraded to 'level 1', the local civic body has said.

The Maharashtra government earlier this month announced a five-level plan to ease restrictions as per weekly coronavirus positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of 5% and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25% come under level-1, where curbs can be lifted completely, according to the government order.

The level-3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is 5-10% and the oxygen bed occupancy is over 40%.

In Mumbai, the positivity rate has come down to 3.79% and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56%, the city civic body has said.

A civic order said even though Mumbai is eligible to be upgraded to 'level 1', the current curbs will remain considering the population density and geography of the city, the local train commuting from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city and the threat of a possible third wave voiced by medical experts.

The local train services here are currently being run only for those under the essential and emergency services category.

according to the Maharashtra government's notice, municipal corporations and districts have been notified as independent administrative units and they can take decisions on categorisation for unlocking as per the criteria laid down by the government.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,21,370 and the toll to 15,298, the city civic body said.

A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases.

With 28,226 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 68,15,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The case recovery rate in the Mumbai district now stands at 95% while the overall growth rate of cases between 13 to 19 June stood at 0.09%. The case doubling rate for Mumbai stands at 726 days.

