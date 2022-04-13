Mumbai: India's longest sea bridge set to complete; 76% construction over

According to the MMRDA, the work on Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project is in progress in three different phases. Out of six interchanges of the MTHL at Sewri, the work of the C-2, the ramp has been completed up to sub base, and also the work of the 4 km of spread up to the deck slab of the original bridge from this access road, have been completed, it said. Since the work of 4 km spread of C-2 access road of the original bridge is completed, the contractor will be able to transport construction materials from the access road to the original bridgework, which will speed up the project construction

