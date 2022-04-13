Mumbai: India's longest sea bridge set to complete; 76% construction over

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday said that they have finished 76% of work on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project and the plan is to complete the work by the end of September 2023. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as the Sewri Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, will be connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.
The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
According to the MMRDA, the work on Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project is in progress in three different phases. Out of six interchanges of the MTHL at Sewri, the work of the C-2, the ramp has been completed up to sub base, and also the work of the 4 km of spread up to the deck slab of the original bridge from this access road, have been completed, it said. Since the work of 4 km spread of C-2 access road of the original bridge is completed, the contractor will be able to transport construction materials from the access road to the original bridgework, which will speed up the project construction
