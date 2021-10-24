Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) which operates suburban trains in Mumbai for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.41 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Jumbo block on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon:

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up & Down Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 24th October, 2021.

During the block period, all Up and Down Fast trains will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations and some Up and Down suburban services will be cancelled.

