Mumbai: Indian Railways cancels these trains due to traffic block. Details here
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will carry out a major traffic block of 30 hours at Bandra Terminus Yard from 12am on Tuesday, 13 September till 6am on Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 for carrying out the work of infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus Yard north end. Due to this, a few Western Railway trains will be partially cancelled.

According to a press release from Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Trains Partially Cancelled / Short Terminated

1. Train No. 22904 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 13.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

2. Train No. 19004 Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 14.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

3. Train No. 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 14.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Meanwhile, Western Railway also announced that the work of the sixth line project between Mumbai Central and Borivali under MUTP Phase II is being undertaken by Western Railway. In connection with this, the railway land on the east side of Santacruz station adjoining the BEST Bus Depot will be temporarily closed for a period of two months upto 11 November, 2022 for execution of project-related works.

According to Western Railway, the patch of railway land at east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with the sixth line project under MUTP Phase - II. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for an additional one line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months upto 11 November, 2022. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south Foot over Bridge on the east side at Santacruz station.

