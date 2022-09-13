Mumbai: Indian Railways cancels these trains due to traffic block. Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:49 AM IST
- Indian Railways said that few Western Railway trains will be affected due to major traffic block at Bandra Terminus Yard
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will carry out a major traffic block of 30 hours at Bandra Terminus Yard from 12am on Tuesday, 13 September till 6am on Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 for carrying out the work of infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus Yard north end. Due to this, a few Western Railway trains will be partially cancelled.