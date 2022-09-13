Mumbai: Indian Railways cancels these trains due to traffic block. Details here

According to Western Railway, the patch of railway land at east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with the sixth line project under MUTP Phase - II. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for an additional one line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months upto 11 November, 2022. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south Foot over Bridge on the east side at Santacruz station.