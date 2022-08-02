Mumbai: Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station. See photos

Mumbai: The skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has commissioned a new Skywalk has been at Andheri station, for the convenience of passengers.The new Skywalk at Andheri is 6 metre wide and 98 metre long and has been commissioned on 1 August.
It connects the new South FOB to the old South FOB. This Skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.
The total cost of the Skywalk is approx. Rs4.50 Crores. With this, a total of eight FOBs and Skywalks have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway in the financial year 2022 – 23, taking the total to 141.
Further, five more FOBs at Dadar, Khar, Naigaon, Vasai Road & Nalasopara stations are targeted to be completed by the end of this financial year.
Western Railway has said that it has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers.
