Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station. See photos

Mumbai: Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station. See photos

Mumbai: The skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.
1 min read . 11:15 AM ISTLivemint

  • Mumbai: The skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has commissioned a new Skywalk has been at Andheri station, for the convenience of passengers.The new Skywalk at Andheri is 6 metre wide and 98 metre long and has been commissioned on 1 August.

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has commissioned a new Skywalk has been at Andheri station, for the convenience of passengers.The new Skywalk at Andheri is 6 metre wide and 98 metre long and has been commissioned on 1 August.

It connects the new South FOB to the old South FOB. This Skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.

It connects the new South FOB to the old South FOB. This Skywalk will help in decongestion of the crowd over old South FOB for movement from west side to east side and vice-versa by providing an additional walkway.

The total cost of the Skywalk is approx. Rs4.50 Crores. With this, a total of eight FOBs and Skywalks have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway in the financial year 2022 – 23, taking the total to 141.

The total cost of the Skywalk is approx. Rs4.50 Crores. With this, a total of eight FOBs and Skywalks have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway in the financial year 2022 – 23, taking the total to 141.

View Full Image
Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station
Click on the image to enlarge

Further, five more FOBs at Dadar, Khar, Naigaon, Vasai Road & Nalasopara stations are targeted to be completed by the end of this financial year.

Further, five more FOBs at Dadar, Khar, Naigaon, Vasai Road & Nalasopara stations are targeted to be completed by the end of this financial year.

Western Railway has said that it has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers.

Western Railway has said that it has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers.

View Full Image
Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Indian Railways commissioned new skywalk at Andheri station
Click on the image to enlarge

Western Railway urges its valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms.

Western Railway urges its valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.