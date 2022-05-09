How does the alarm chain pulling(ACP) system work:

When the Alarm Chain of a suburban train is pulled, it causes a small lever to be displaced in the respective coach along with sending an alert bell to the Motorman and Guard of the train. The train has to be stopped and the displaced lever has to be put right for the train to move. When the Alarm Chain of a mail /express train is pulled, it activates the Passenger Alarm Signal Device(PASD) causing release of air pressure in the respective coach which automatically stops the train. This has to be attended to and put right by the Guard or TTE or any such railway staff nominated for the purpose for the train to move.