Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) has announced that it has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming festive season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

A platform ticket will now cost ₹50 instead of the previous rate of ₹10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, Panvel stations of Mumbai division.

The new rate came into force from today and will remain effective till further orders. “This has been done to curb the excessive rush at platforms and railway stations and also concourses and terminus during the festive season," according to the official statement issued by the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways had earlier in March this year had clarified that the increase in platform ticket prices at some stations is a ''temporary'' measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through crowding. This is being done at a limited number of stations which see heavy rush," the railways said.

It said powers to raise platform ticket prices to prevent crowding at stations had been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) since 2015.

It also said that this is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a "short-term crowd control measure".

"There is nothing new about it," it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city reported 453 cases and five deaths. So far, 7,47,156 cases and 16,141 deaths have been recorded in the metropolis. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, logged 995 cases and seven deaths on Sunday.

