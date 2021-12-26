Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway and Western Railway zones of Indian Railways for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections of Main Line and Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work as under-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs .

During the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali and no trains will be dealt from Platform No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Borivali station. Due to block few suburban trains will remain cancelled, whose list is available in Station Master’s office

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," according to Indian Railways.

