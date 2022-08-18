Mumbai local train: According to a railway official from Western Railway, with the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will introduce 10 more AC local services by replacing the following non-AC services from tomorrow. With this the total number of AC local services will increase to 66 daily. However, the total number of suburban services on the Central Railway's Mumbai Division will remain at 1810 only. Out of these 10 services, there will be one in the morning peak and one in the evening peak hours.
These AC locals will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays. The services with * will run on Sundays/Nominated holidays as non-AC as per existing schedule.
T-36* CSMT fast local leaving Thane at 08.20 hrs
BL-9* Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 09.09 hrs
BL-20* CSMT fast local leaving Badlapur at 10.42 hrs
BL-35* Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 17.22 hrs
BL-54* CSMT fast local leaving Badlapur at 18.55 hrs
T-129 Thane fast local leaving CSMT at 20.30 hrs.
Earlier this month the Western Railway zone after looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban. With the introduction of 8 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 40 to 48 on Western Railway.
According to a railway official from Western Railway, with the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains.
Out of the additional 8 services being introduced, 4 services each are in UP & DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Virar – Churchgate, Borivali - Churchgate, Malad – Churchgate and Bhayandaar - Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate - Virar, Churchgate - Borivali, Churchgate – Malad and Churchgate – Bhayandar. It is pertinent to mention that these 8 services will run all days.
The Western Railway further said that with the popularity and rising demand for AC local services by commuters over Western Railway has been growing day by day. Over the past few months, the ridership on AC locals has seen a steady increase. The peak time services are running to full capacity and there are more commuters preferring AC locals. It is noteworthy to mention that on 16th August, 2022, the daily passengers of AC locals crossed the milestone of 1 lakh commuters.
"There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. The total passengers travelling by AC locals in the month of April, May, June & July 2022 were 6.61 lakh, 11.18 lakh, 13.44 lakh & 14.51 lakh respectively while in the current month of August, 8.40 lakh passengers have travelled till 16.08.2022," according to a railway official from Western Railway. The daily passengers booked on 16 August was alone was 1.06 lakh, which is a record in itself. This figure is 19% more as compared to the previous best of 89,891 daily passengers booked on 08 August and 25% higher than the figure of 85,231 daily passengers booked on 04 July .
