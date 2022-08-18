"There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. The total passengers travelling by AC locals in the month of April, May, June & July 2022 were 6.61 lakh, 11.18 lakh, 13.44 lakh & 14.51 lakh respectively while in the current month of August, 8.40 lakh passengers have travelled till 16.08.2022," according to a railway official from Western Railway. The daily passengers booked on 16 August was alone was 1.06 lakh, which is a record in itself. This figure is 19% more as compared to the previous best of 89,891 daily passengers booked on 08 August and 25% higher than the figure of 85,231 daily passengers booked on 04 July .