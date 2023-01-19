Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on January 19. Airlines have advised passengers to travel to reach the airport early in order to avoid missing their flights.
Vistara airlines while providing the update on its Twitter handle wrote, “#TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected today enroute Mumbai Airport. Customers traveling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you".
Akasa airlines while requesting passengers to get to the airport at least 3 before flight departure wrote on Twitter, “#TravelUpdate Due to heavy traffic congestion expected en route to Mumbai Airport on 19th Jan 2023, we recommend that you plan for additional time to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to flight departure."
Mumbai Airport was in the news on January 18 after being felicitated with the Best Sustainability Award by Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the 14th International Conference cum Awards for Civil Aviation.
Sharing the news on twitter, CSMA wrote, “We at #MumbaiAirport feel immensely proud to announce that we have been felicitated with the prestigious ‘Best Sustainability Award’ at the 14th International Conference cum Awards for Civil Aviation."
It added, "The award was presented by Shri @JM_Scindia, Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation to Mr. Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The award is a testament to our environmentally-conscious efforts to achieve Net Zero emission and build a greener tomorrow."
Civil aviation ministry had earlier announced that it would provide real-time information on wait times at various touch points such as airport entry and security gate, on their social media platforms and signboards in terminal buildings.
