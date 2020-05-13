Mumbai internet speed lowest among top global cities: Report

Internet speed in Mumbai continues to be much slower, compared to other major cities across the globe. Download speeds in India's financial capital has been 85% slower on an average, against that in other large global cities such as New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai and Wuhan, showed data by UBS Evidence Lab in partnership with Ookla. Average download speeds in Mumbai on mobile reduced by around 30% in the first few days of the lockdown in March, but recovered in April.

“Compared to major global cities, Mumbai networks continue to be much slower, with download speeds around 85% slower on an average (around 77% slower pre-covid). Average download speeds in Mumbai (mobile) reduced by around 30% in the first couple of weeks of lockdown, due to the sudden shift to work/study from home and increase in content consumption," said the report.

However, internet speeds have recovered around 12% from their lows since then due to short-term capacity addition measures by telcos such as small cells deployment, and downgrading of content from high definition (HD) quality to standard by video platforms.

Though the trend has been similar across all service providers, Idea witnessed the steepest decline in download speeds in the first few weeks of the lockdown (39%), followed by Jio (31%), Airtel (31%) and Vodafone (27%). The performance of all the brands has improved, with Jio and Airtel topping the performance chart.

Currently, Vodafone delivers the highest download speeds on mobile at around 12Mbps, 10% higher than Airtel, 30% more than Jio and over 40% higher than Idea. Overall, Vodafone seems to be the consistently best performing telecom network in Mumbai, both pre-covid-19 and now, followed by Airtel, Idea and Jio.

While fixed broadband download speeds dropped by almost 40% in the initial phase of the lockdown, they have gradually been rising since then, and are currently around 25% slower than the pre-lockdown levels. Jio delivers the highest download speed (c63Mbps) in the fixed broadband category, followed by Airtel, Spectra and YOUBroadband (Vodafone). Similar to mobile networks, fixed broadband speeds in Mumbai are also around 85% slower than major cities in other countries.

A lot of internet usage in India has been driven by work from home policies due to the lockdown. According to a Morgan Stanley report, the need to enable employees to work from home (WFH) has increased sharply over the past several weeks, with video and web conferencing solutions such as Zoom seeing a surge in downloads. Per Sensor Tower app downloads in India for Zoom Cloud Meetings increased from 0.3 million in February to 9.6 million in March and to 23.7 million in April.

Similarly, Microsoft said video calls on its Teams platform were up 1,000% in March and the proportion of meetings and calls that included video more than doubled to 43% in the same month.

Share Via