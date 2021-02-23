Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes

Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 01:36 PM IST
An official identified the main accused as Sanjeev Kumar Singh (36), while the others held are Pranjul Rathod (27), Ramnivas Kumavat (25) and Vivek Sharma (42), the last two being IT professionals
Four people were arrested for allegedly duping people to the tune of several crore rupees by luring them with loan promises under bogus schemes whose names closely resemble those of genuine Central government ones, Mumbai police said on Monday.
An official identified the main accused as Sanjeev Kumar Singh (36), while the others held are Pranjul Rathod (27), Ramnivas Kumavat (25) and Vivek Sharma (42), the last two being IT professionals.
Uttarakhand flash floods: 136 missing after disaster to be declared dead1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom wants to demystify its finances3 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Media & entertainment sector's ad, subscription revenue to rebound FY22: Crisil2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
"They may have duped some 4,000 people of around ₹4 crore through nine apps based on their bogus schemes.They have also set up websites to lure people into uploading documents. Our probe has found that their apps have been downloaded by 2.8 lakh people," he said.
The four were arrested after raids in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan capital Jaipur, the official informed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.