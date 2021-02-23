OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (HT_PRINT)

Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 01:36 PM IST PTI

An official identified the main accused as Sanjeev Kumar Singh (36), while the others held are Pranjul Rathod (27), Ramnivas Kumavat (25) and Vivek Sharma (42), the last two being IT professionals

Four people were arrested for allegedly duping people to the tune of several crore rupees by luring them with loan promises under bogus schemes whose names closely resemble those of genuine Central government ones, Mumbai police said on Monday.

An official identified the main accused as Sanjeev Kumar Singh (36), while the others held are Pranjul Rathod (27), Ramnivas Kumavat (25) and Vivek Sharma (42), the last two being IT professionals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
NDRF personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at the Tapovan area, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath.

Uttarakhand flash floods: 136 missing after disaster to be declared dead

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman

How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom wants to demystify its finances

3 min read . 01:24 PM IST
With digital advertising growing at 32% a year, measurement systems will help accelerate the growth of this ecosystem. Photo: iStockphoto

Media & entertainment sector's ad, subscription revenue to rebound FY22: Crisil

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Amravati in Vidarbha region is also reporting the highest number of cases across the state. On Sunday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 926 cases, while on Saturday, 1,055 cases were reported. (PTI)

Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

"They may have duped some 4,000 people of around 4 crore through nine apps based on their bogus schemes.They have also set up websites to lure people into uploading documents. Our probe has found that their apps have been downloaded by 2.8 lakh people," he said.

The four were arrested after raids in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan capital Jaipur, the official informed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout