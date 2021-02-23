Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes

An official identified the main accused as Sanjeev Kumar Singh (36), while the others held are Pranjul Rathod (27), Ramnivas Kumavat (25) and Vivek Sharma (42), the last two being IT professionals

Four people were arrested for allegedly duping people to the tune of several crore rupees by luring them with loan promises under bogus schemes whose names closely resemble those of genuine Central government ones, Mumbai police said on Monday.

"They may have duped some 4,000 people of around ₹4 crore through nine apps based on their bogus schemes.They have also set up websites to lure people into uploading documents. Our probe has found that their apps have been downloaded by 2.8 lakh people," he said.

The four were arrested after raids in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan capital Jaipur, the official informed.

