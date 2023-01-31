Mumbai: Italian female flyer arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:20 AM IST
- The female flyer Paola Perruccio from Italy was arrested after the crew members of the flight alleged that the flyer insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket, assaulted the crew of Vistara
The Sahar Police in Mumbai arrested an Italian female passenger after she created and ruckus midair on the UK 256, Air Vistara flight which was operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai.
