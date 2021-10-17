OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 'Know Your Postman' app launched to locate beat postman
Mumbai: Mumbai postal department launched the android-based mobile application ‘Know Your Postman’, news agency ANI reported. Addressing the event in Mumbai, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region said, "This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the History of Mumbai Postal region. Using this app, citizens can get details of their beat postman."

Here is all you need to know about the 'Know Your Postman' app

  • The app allows the user to get details of their beat postman upon searching by locality, area pin code and post office name.
  • The application, created by Mumbai Postal Region has been made available on Google Play Store from October 16.
  • 'Know Your Postman' application will provide information about the local postman, his name, phone number, photo and post office name.

 

