Mumbai: 'Know Your Postman' app launched to locate beat postman

Mumbai: 'Know Your Postman' app launched to locate beat postman1 min read . 06:34 AM IST
'Know Your Postman' app launched in Mumbai allows the user to get details of their beat postman
Mumbai: Mumbai postal department launched the android-based mobile application ‘Know Your Postman’, news agency ANI reported. Addressing the event in Mumbai, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region said, "This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the History of Mumbai Postal region. Using this app, citizens can get details of their beat postman."
Here is all you need to know about the 'Know Your Postman' app
