Mumbai BEST bus crash updates: The driver of the bus involved in the fatal accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has been booked on charges of culpable homicide, PTI reported today, citing police officials. The accident, which occurred at night on December 9, injured at least 43 people, and the death toll has risen to six from four reported on Monday, as per the report.

The accident took place at 9.30 pm on December 9 in the SG Barve Marg in Mumbai's Kurla (West) suburb. According to the driver, the bus's brakes failed, and it hit several pedestrians and vehicles before ramming into the gates of a housing complex.

The death toll from the accident has now reached six, with injuries numbering at least 43, according to officials. They added that a few of those injured were in critical condition.

Kurla Bus Accident — Latest Updates The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver, identified as Sanjay More, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police officials told PTI.

The case against the bus driver has been registered under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the police.

Locals reportedly caught the driver immediately after the accident and handed him to the police. The official said he is being held in custody.

Police said More was taken to a hospital for a medical test, and his blood samples were collected to check for alcohol.