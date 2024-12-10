Mumbai BEST bus crash updates: Toll rises to 6 dead and 43 injured, police say BEST driver Sanjay More booked for culpable homicide, CM Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹ 5 lakhs ex gratia to the kins of the deceased, and more.

Mumbai BEST bus crash updates: The driver of the bus involved in the fatal accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has been booked on charges of culpable homicide, PTI reported today, citing police officials. The accident, which occurred at night on December 9, injured at least 43 people, and the death toll has risen to six from four reported on Monday, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident took place at 9.30 pm on December 9 in the SG Barve Marg in Mumbai's Kurla (West) suburb. According to the driver, the bus's brakes failed, and it hit several pedestrians and vehicles before ramming into the gates of a housing complex.

The death toll from the accident has now reached six, with injuries numbering at least 43, according to officials. They added that a few of those injured were in critical condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kurla Bus Accident — Latest Updates The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver, identified as Sanjay More, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police officials told PTI.

The case against the bus driver has been registered under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the police.

Locals reportedly caught the driver immediately after the accident and handed him to the police. The official said he is being held in custody.

Police said More was taken to a hospital for a medical test, and his blood samples were collected to check for alcohol.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹ 5 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased victims. He added that BEST and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will treat the injured.

According to the report, four police personnel on bandobast duty were injured. The official said their condition is stable. The injured are being treated at various city hospitals, including Bhabha Hospital (Bandra East), City Hospital, Habib Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital (Kurla), Seven Hills Hospital (Marol, Andheri), and Sion Hospital.

According to the police, the bus driver lost control of the wheels as the vehicle's brakes failed. They, however, added that this claim would be ascertained by experts.

According to the BEST, "as per the initial information, the driver lost control of the bus". The bus involved is a 12-metre-long electric vehicle (EV) manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech. It was operated by the BEST on a wet lease, an official earlier said.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said brake failure was the reason for the accident, adding that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)