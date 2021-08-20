The seven lakes supplying water to India's financial capital at present store 12.35 lakh million litres, which is 85.34% of the total useful content, and this stock can last for nine months and 20 days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Friday said.

The Mumbai civic body said that the city's water requirement was 3,850 million litres per day (MLD).

Water stock in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, has increased since the revival of the monsoon over the last few days, the officials added.

As of today morning, the seven lakes have 12,35,243 million litres of water, which is 85,34% of the total storage capacity of 14,48,363 million litres, the Mumbai civic body release said, adding that the stock on the same day last year was 12,62,119 million litres, or 87.30%.

"Four of the seven lakes are overflowing, with Tansa and Modak Sagar doing so on July 22 and Vihar and Tulsi on July 18 and 16 respectively. Vihar and Tulsi, both located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park here, have 100 per cent water stock, while it is 99.98% for Tansa," the BMC added.

The lowest water stock, at 79.39%, was in Upper Vaitarna, which is located in Nashik district, according to reports.

With agency inputs

