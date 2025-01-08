A bus scraped its roof against the Kings Circle railway bridge, blocking the flyover towards Dadar for several hours.

Traffic was reportedly disrupted in the King's Circle area of Mumbai after a minor accident was reported there early Wednesday. According to reports, a bus scraped its roof against the Kings Circle railway bridge, blocking the flyover towards Dadar for several hours.

The Times of India reported that the roof of a bus passing under a railway bridge in the King's Circle area grazed the underside of the structure. A massive traffic jam was reported on the flyover towards Dadar.

No injuries were reported. However, the AC unit on the roof of the bus was damaged, leading to a gas leak, the report added. There was no structural damage to the bridge.

The traffic movement was restored later.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least four people including three school children were killed after their autorickshaw collided with a potato-laden truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Four students were also injured in the accident. They were admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment, police told news agency PTI.

The incident occurred near Mathuatand village in the Gola police station area, around 50 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, around 8 am, they said.

"Three school children who were travelling in the auto were killed and the driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar was quoted as saying.

Parents of some students said that the children, around 10 years of age, were on their way to their school. The private school remained open, despite the government order of closure of schools till January 13 in view of the severe cold situation in the state, they alleged.