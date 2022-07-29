Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out at Andheri West, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out at Andheri West, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST

  • Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has informed that a level two fire was reported in Andheri West area at 4.30 pm. 

10 fire fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a shop in D N Nagar area of Mumbai. 

“Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet," said officials of Mumbai fire brigade

No death or injury have been reported yet.

More details are awaited. 

