Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out at Andheri West, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot
The Mumbai Fire Brigade has informed that a level two fire was reported in Andheri West area at 4.30 pm.
10 fire fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a shop in D N Nagar area of Mumbai.
“Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet," said officials of Mumbai fire brigade
No death or injury have been reported yet.
More details are awaited.
