Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out at Wadia hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out at Wadia hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot2 min read . 09:00 PM IST
- The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm
MUMBAI :A fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.
MUMBAI :A fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.
The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said.
The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said.
As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
Fire has been brought under control. Patients in the nearest wards shifted to safe places. Nobody was injured in the incident, official confirmed.
Fire has been brought under control. Patients in the nearest wards shifted to safe places. Nobody was injured in the incident, official confirmed.
Some patients were shifted as smoke spread through the building while the fire was brought under control within one and a half hours, they said. The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the trust-run hospital around 6.50 pm.
Some patients were shifted as smoke spread through the building while the fire was brought under control within one and a half hours, they said. The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the trust-run hospital around 6.50 pm.
As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
"The flames have been brought under control now," he said. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS room on the first floor of the ground-plus two storey building, the official said. The first and second floors of the building were filled with smoke and patients in the nearest wards were shifted to safe places with the help of staff, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.
"The flames have been brought under control now," he said. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS room on the first floor of the ground-plus two storey building, the official said. The first and second floors of the building were filled with smoke and patients in the nearest wards were shifted to safe places with the help of staff, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.
On 29 July, a 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday, confirmed Dr Sadaphule from Cooper Hospital as quoted by news agency ANI. He said that the person was brought dead to the hospital after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area.
On 29 July, a 32-year old man succumbed to a massive fire accident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday, confirmed Dr Sadaphule from Cooper Hospital as quoted by news agency ANI. He said that the person was brought dead to the hospital after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area.