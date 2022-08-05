Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out at Wadia hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

"The flames have been brought under control now," he said. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS room on the first floor of the ground-plus two storey building, the official said. The first and second floors of the building were filled with smoke and patients in the nearest wards were shifted to safe places with the help of staff, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.