A Level 2 fire was reported in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area on Mumbai on 8 October.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse it. Though, till now no report of any casualty has been recorded. The information about the fire was received around 2:43 pm.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that a level-1 fire broke out at 2:43 pm on the 12th floor of a building at New Tilak Nagar, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in Chembur.

It sent two fire tenders to the site to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was soon doused and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.