Mumbai: Level 2 fire reported in Tilak Nagar area, emergency services reach spot

Mumbai: Level 2 fire reported in Tilak Nagar area, emergency services reach spot1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
- Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse it.
A Level 2 fire was reported in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area on Mumbai on 8 October.
Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse it. Though, till now no report of any casualty has been recorded. The information about the fire was received around 2:43 pm.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that a level-1 fire broke out at 2:43 pm on the 12th floor of a building at New Tilak Nagar, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in Chembur.
It sent two fire tenders to the site to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was soon doused and no injuries have been reported in the incident.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
